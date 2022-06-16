Lingering Questions After 9th Circ.'s Delta-8 TM Ruling

By Jennifer Fisher, Brett Schuman and Kelsey Middleton (June 16, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Delta-8 THC, one of the 100-plus cannabinoids produced in the cannabis plant, has recently attracted attention due to its ability to deliver psychoactive effects similar to, but milder than, those delivered by Delta-9 THC,[1] and because it can be sold in several states outside of the regulated cannabis marketplace in retail outlets like CBD shops. While legal controversy has swirled around Delta-8, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has recently ruled that it is federally legal. No other federal appellate court has weighed in on the legality of Delta-8. Hemp is federally legal while cannabis is not.[2] The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS