Ex-PrivatBank Owner Ordered To Produce Iron Plant Earnings

By Sophia Dourou (June 14, 2022, 7:12 PM BST) -- A London judge has ordered a former owner of the Ukrainian PrivatBank to retrieve payments stemming from his interest in an iron ore mine after his assets were frozen ahead of a $4.2 billion fraud trial delayed by Russia's war. Judge William Trower said there was no "good or commercially sound" reason for Igor Kolomoisky not to retrieve a $65 million payment he was owed by the complex Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Combine — also known as KZhR, in a High Court judgment handed down on Tuesday. State-owned PJSC Commercial Bank PrivatBank is accusing Kolomoisky, alongside fellow former owner Gennadiy Bogolyubov...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS