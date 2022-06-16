Ute Indian Tribe Unveils 100% Tribally Owned Hemp Co.

By Joyce Hanson (June 16, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The elected governing body of the Ute Indian Tribe has launched a new company that marks the tribe's first business expansion into the hemp industry, saying the 100% tribally owned startup offers medicinal products made with traditional ingredients, such as chokecherry fruit. The Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee governing body said Monday that Ute Hemp LLC's medicinal products contain no synthetic ingredients and instead combine a collection of traditional plants, roots, and resins with organic hemp CBD and CBG, which are two popular non-psychoactive cannabinoids. "In developing this business and these products, we wanted to be respectful of how we represent...

