2nd Circ. Affirms Bank's Win Over Fish Farm's Claims

By Clarice Silber (June 16, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has affirmed a lower court's decision to dismiss indoor fish farm business VeroBlue Farms USA Inc.'s claims that investment bank Canaccord Genuity LLC concealed flaws in the company's technology from both itself and its investors. The three-judge panel wrote in a summary order released Tuesday that it affirmed Judge John Cronan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York's decision to dismiss VBF's claims against Canaccord. In 2016, the investment bank demanded $4.3 million from VBF in connection with a payment dispute, and the two parties entered a settlement...

