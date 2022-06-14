Meta Mostly Loses Giphy Merger Appeal, But Case In Limbo

By Matthew Perlman (June 14, 2022, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s specialist antitrust tribunal on Tuesday largely rejected Facebook parent company Meta's challenge to a decision blocking its $315 million acquisition of Giphy, but agreed that Britain's competition watchdog made mistakes that could call the decision into question. The Competition Appeal Tribunal has refused all of parent company Meta Platforms Inc.'s challenges to the substance of the decision that the tie-up would impede competition in the display advertising market. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The Competition Appeal Tribunal refused all of Meta Platforms Inc.'s challenges to the substance of the decision that the tie-up would impede competition in the display...

