Judge OKs Email Service Of Law Firms In Cyprus Mines Suit

By Rick Archer (June 14, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge overrode concerns raised Tuesday by the U.S. Trustee's Office to allow Cyprus Mines Corp. to email service to the attorneys of talc injury claimants rather than mail it to each individual as Cyprus seeks to block talc suits against its parent company. While telling participants at the virtual hearing that she thought this should not be standard practice, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said a lack of objections by the claimants and other facts of the case justified Cyprus' service proposal, despite arguments from the trustee's office that emails could be too easily overlooked. On June...

