BIA Says Delayed Judgments Are Convictions For Removal

By Alyssa Aquino (June 14, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled Tuesday that immigrants with deferred adjudications for serious offenses are ineligible for removal waivers or asylum, rebuffing arguments that a probationary sentence with delayed judgment shouldn't keep a Mexican national from deportation relief. Immigrants who are convicted "by a final judgment" for a "particularly serious crime" are statutorily ineligible for withholding of removal under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Though deferred adjudications aren't formal convictions under state law, a three-judge panel said they should be treated as ones under the INA. The panel found in its opinion that the statute was unclear as to what...

