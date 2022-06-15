House Panel Advances 'Rip And Replace' Shortfall Fix

By Christopher Cole (June 15, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. House lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would rely on an FCC auction of midband spectrum to patch a nearly $4 billion shortfall in the Federal Communications Commission's program aimed at replacing Chinese-made network equipment. The legislation, which cleared a House Energy and Commerce panel alongside half a dozen other telecom-related bills, would fix the wide gap between what Congress initially set aside for "rip and replace" and the total cost estimates of the program. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel recently told Congress that "rip and replace" would cost roughly $5.6 billion based on more than 181 applications from carriers that...

