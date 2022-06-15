4th Circ. Affirms Chubb Unit's Virus Coverage Win

By Ben Zigterman (June 15, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit declined to reverse a Maryland federal judge's decision against a car auction company seeking coverage from a Chubb unit for its losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-judge panel said Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett didn't make any reversible error in granting Great Northern Insurance Co. judgment on the pleadings in the appeal from Bel Air Auto Auction Inc. In its three-page opinion, the panel cited the circuit's first COVID-19 coverage decision in March's Uncork & Create LLC v. Cincinnati Ins. Co., in which it found that a West Virginia-based wine and art venue's losses...

