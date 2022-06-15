Reps. Back Subpoena Power For Indian School Panel

By Caleb Symons (June 15, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Federal lawmakers declined Wednesday to eliminate the subpoena power of a commission that, if created, would detail the government's past efforts to erase Native American culture by forcing children to attend coercive and often abusive boarding schools. Legislation to establish the so-called Truth and Healing Commission — which would include Native leaders, federal officials and tribal citizens — is now slated to go before the full House of Representatives after the Natural Resources Committee advanced the bill at a markup session. The proposed commission would be authorized to issue subpoenas for witness testimony and the production of certain evidence, as Democratic...

