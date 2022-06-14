4th Circ. Won't Revive Row Against Insurance Broker

By Riley Murdock (June 14, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit cemented a ruling in favor of a Maryland insurance broker on Tuesday, finding that a construction company's failure to provide expert testimony sunk its case alleging that the broker procured it an inadequate policy. Pennsylvania-based construction company Redstone International Inc. had raised several issues in its case — part of a web of litigation over a construction project — that would stump an ordinary jury, the panel found in an opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. A Fourth Circuit panel ruled against a Pennsylvania-based construction company that accused its insurance broker of buying it inadequate...

