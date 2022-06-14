SEC Fines PE Firm $1M Over Undisclosed Expenses To Fund

By Katryna Perera (June 14, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reached a $1 million settlement Tuesday with a New Jersey-based investment adviser over claims that the firm allocated undisclosed, disproportionate expenses to a private equity fund it advises, in relation to a 2017 take-private transaction. Under the settlement agreement, Energy Capital Partners Management LP will pay a $1 million civil penalty to settle the SEC's claims that it violated the Investment Advisers Act. The order also states that the company has voluntarily paid back more than $3.3 million to the equity fund allocated the disproportionate expenses. The firm didn't admit or deny wrongdoing as part...

