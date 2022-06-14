NY Panel Upholds Botanical Garden's Virus Coverage Win

By Eli Flesch (June 14, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The New York Botanical Garden's suit for pandemic coverage can continue because its insurer failed to show that the policy it issued only afforded coverage when the Bronx-based garden couldn't access its property at all, a state appellate panel decided Tuesday. The First Judicial Department judges said the Botanical Garden's insurer, Allied World Assurance Co., wasn't able to establish that the policy didn't also provide coverage when a property could be temporarily accessed. While the decision didn't implicate the physical damage issues that have plagued policyholders, it was still a victory for an insured seeking pandemic coverage in a court that...

