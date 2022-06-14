Ill. Judge Refuses To Toss Chicago's Flavored Tobacco Suit

By Gina Kim (June 14, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago can sue Vapes.com in court to enforce its municipal code barring the sale of tobacco products to minors and seek fines, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday in her order refusing to toss the city's suit against the electronic cigarette seller. In an 11-page order, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis struck down Vapes.com's argument that the Windy City failed to state a claim and that the federal court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction over the case since the Municipal Code of Chicago Section 2-25-090(f)(4) doesn't allow for the city to sue for fines that were not assessed. Vapes.com argued...

