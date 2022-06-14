Coinbase Legal Chief Backs Layoffs As 'Prudent Decision'

By Craig Clough (June 14, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Shortly after Coinbase's CEO announced a decision to lay off about 1,100 employees, the company's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said Tuesday it was a "tough but prudent decision to ensure that Coinbase will emerge from this down cycle as a stronger company." Grewal made a statement on Twitter not long after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a blog post that the layoffs constitute about 18% of the company's workforce and are being made to help manage expenses and increase efficiency. "The macro environment continues to be challenging and we have to adapt accordingly," Grewal said on Twitter. "But our...

