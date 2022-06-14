SEC Says Rochester, NY, Misled Investors In $119M Bond

By Sarah Jarvis (June 14, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday accused the city of Rochester, New York, its former finance director and an advisory firm of misleading investors in a $119 million bond offering, alleging the municipal adviser also failed to disclose conflicts of interest. The SEC's complaint names as defendants the city, its former finance director Rosiland Brooks-Harris, as well as adviser Capital Markets Advisors LLC and its principals Richard Ganci and Richard Tortora. The agency alleged the city's offering documents for a 2019 municipal bond sale on behalf of its school district — prepared by Brooks-Harris, CMA and Ganci — contained...

