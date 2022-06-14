Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Says Rochester, NY, Misled Investors In $119M Bond

By Sarah Jarvis (June 14, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday accused the city of Rochester, New York, its former finance director and an advisory firm of misleading investors in a $119 million bond offering, alleging the municipal adviser also failed to disclose conflicts of interest.

The SEC's complaint names as defendants the city, its former finance director Rosiland Brooks-Harris, as well as adviser Capital Markets Advisors LLC and its principals Richard Ganci and Richard Tortora.

The agency alleged the city's offering documents for a 2019 municipal bond sale on behalf of its school district — prepared by Brooks-Harris, CMA and Ganci — contained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!