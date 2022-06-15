FCC Reminds Small Voice Providers Of Anti-Robocall Mandate

By Ryan Harroff (June 15, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission reminded certain voice service providers with 100,000 or fewer voice access lines that the June 30 deadline for them to implement an anti-robocall compliance framework into their systems is fast approaching. The FCC had granted small voice service providers a two-year extension for the June 30, 2021, compliance deadline imposed on major U.S. carriers but later cut that extension in half for some providers in light of "overwhelming record support and available evidence" that nonfacilities-based small carriers — those who do not own their own infrastructure — were the source of a "large and disproportionate amount" of the...

