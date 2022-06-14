NJ Hospitals Abandon Merger Under FTC Challenge

By Matthew Perlman (June 14, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- RWJBarnabas Health and Saint Peter's Healthcare System called off their planned merger on Tuesday citing a looming challenge from the Federal Trade Commission, the second New Jersey hospital deal abandoned this year in the face of commission action. RWJBarnabas Health and Saint Peter's each issued statements Tuesday saying the nonprofit hospital systems have mutually agreed to abandon the transaction, while expressing disappointment with the outcome and skepticism about the FTC's claims. The commission moved June 2 to block the deal, alleging the move would hurt competition for overnight hospital services in Middlesex County, New Jersey, resulting in higher prices and lower...

