Green Groups Challenge Removal Of Large Tree Protections

By Joyce Hanson (June 16, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Six environmental nonprofits have hit the U.S. Forest Service with a suit in Oregon federal court challenging the agency's decision to remove longstanding protections for large and old trees in the Pacific Northwest as part of an amended forest management plan. In their suit filed Tuesday, the environmental groups — including the Sierra Club and Oregon Wild — accused the Forest Service of wrongly approving a final agency action that amends the management of large diameter trees in Eastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. Also named as defendants are the service's undersecretary for natural resources, Homer Wilkes, and its regional forester for the...

