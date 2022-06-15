'Huge Problem': FDA Leaders Fear Collapsing Trust In Agency

By Jeff Overley (June 14, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's credibility is suffering because of confusion and "misinformation" surrounding its COVID-19 vaccine authorizations and accelerated drug approvals, current and former FDA leaders said Tuesday at a major legal gathering. Robert Califf, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, spoke via videoconference Tuesday at the Food and Drug Law Institute's annual conference in Washington, D.C. (Jeff Overley | Law360) The assessments occurred during the nonprofit Food and Drug Law Institute's annual conference in Washington, D.C., where attorneys gathered to hear FDA veterans dish on regulatory priorities and litigation trends. Those veterans expressed nuanced views and...

