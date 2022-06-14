Bank Must Face Insurer's $1.5M Fund Sweeping Suit

By Hope Patti (June 14, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- FineMark National Bank & Trust cannot escape an insurer's suit accusing the bank of improperly sweeping $1.5 million out of a construction company's account, a Florida federal court ruled Tuesday, saying it would not settle disputed facts at this stage of the proceedings. U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell denied FineMark's motion to dismiss United States Fire Insurance Co.'s claim alleging that the bank wrongfully took money from Gates Construction's account, which forced the insurer to face more than $10 million worth of claims from subcontractors who could not be paid. A bank must face a suit brought by an insurer...

