FTC Says Arko To Trim Noncompetes In $94M Gas Outlet Buy

By Craig Clough (June 14, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Arko Corp. and its subsidiary GPM Investments LLC agreed Tuesday to trim certain noncompete provisions from a deal to buy 60 Michigan and Ohio-based Express Stop retail fuel outlets from Corrigan Oil Company that the Federal Trade Commission deemed anti-competitive, the agency said Tuesday. The proposed settlement — which must still be made available for public comment before becoming final — requires Arko and GPM to abide by an FTC order limiting their agreement with Corrigan Oil not to compete in retail gas and diesel sales. Corrigan would also be restored as the operator of five fuel outlets in Michigan, according...

