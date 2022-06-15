Insurer Must Defend Oil Co. In Earthquake Suit: Okla. Justices

By Hope Patti (June 15, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court affirmed that Mid-Continent Casualty Co. must defend an oil and gas company in an underlying suit alleging property damage from an earthquake caused by the company's operations, finding that the damage was a result of an occurrence and is not barred by a pollution exclusion. The high court on Tuesday upheld an Oklahoma trial court's summary judgment ruling in favor of Crown Energy Co. that found coverage under a pair of commercial general liability policies. The court also vacated the subsequent opinion handed down by the Court of Civil Appeals, which Mid-Continent argued impermissibly rewrote the policies'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS