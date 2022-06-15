House Passes 'Unprecedented' Wildlife Protection Act

By Joyce Hanson (June 15, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House in a bipartisan vote has passed a wildlife protection measure that proposes to pay out $1.3 billion to states, territories and tribes to help accelerate the recovery of 1,600 species listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The Recovering America's Wildlife Act, or H.R. 2773, was passed by a bipartisan vote of 231-190 on Tuesday after being introduced by Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and now moves on to the U.S. Senate for consideration. Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., have introduced the companion bill in the Senate. If approved by the Senate, the...

