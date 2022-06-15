UK Top Court Urged To Back PPI Commission Decision

By Joanne Faulkner (June 15, 2022, 6:56 PM BST) -- A consumer urged the U.K. Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold a decision extending how long customers have to claim payment protection insurance refunds if lenders have deliberately concealed the commission they get for selling the policy. Lawyers representing a Citigroup subsidiary customer told the U.K's top court that Canada Square Operations Ltd. "intentionally concealed" that 95% of her PPI cover payments on a £17,000 ($20,500) loan taken out in 2006 went toward paying the bank commission. Canada Square is seeking to overturn a Court of Appeal decision that customer Beverley Potter could seek a refund outside out the usual six-year limitation...

