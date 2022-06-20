Cripps Announces New Managing Partner

By Ashish Sareen (June 20, 2022, 5:56 PM BST) -- Cripps LLP — the law firm formerly known as Cripps Pemberton Greenish — has named the head of its corporate department as its next managing partner as it looks to build on its expansion over the last decade. James Beatton will take over as managing partner of the London firm in May 2023 from the incumbent, Gavin Tyler, who is retiring from private practice after serving two five-year terms in the role, the firm said in a statement on June 13. Beatton told Law360 on Monday that his new role will see him handle the day-to-day running of the business, working...

