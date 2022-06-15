EU Launches Legal Action Against UK Over Brexit Treaty

By Joel Poultney (June 15, 2022, 11:11 AM BST) -- The European Commission launched fresh legal action against the U.K. government on Wednesday, after London published legislation that would unilaterally dismantle a key element of the treaty securing Britain's withdrawal from the EU. The EU's executive branch said that the U.K.'s decision to rewrite the Northern Ireland Protocol with proposed legislation was a clear breach of international law. (iStock.com/artJazz) The EU executive branch's announcement followed the U.K.'s decision on Monday to rewrite the Northern Ireland Protocol with proposed legislation. The commission said it was renewing old legal proceedings as well as initiating new ones to restore compliance with the protocol, while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS