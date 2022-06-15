Ban on Nigerian Mogul Running TV Co. Will Stand

By Silvia Martelli (June 15, 2022, 5:16 PM BST) -- A Nigerian media mogul has lost his fight against a ban on him running a company as a London court ruled that the seven-year penalty is not too severe given the "seriousness" of the case. A deputy insolvency and companies court judge did not make any mistake when barring Nduka Obaigbena from operating an African television network for mounting unpayable debts, High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled on an appeal Tuesday. "Although a period of seven years is at the upper limit of what could be a reasonable exercise of discretion by any judge on the facts of this case, I...

