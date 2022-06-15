WTO Summit Extended Amid A Scramble For Consensus

By Alex Lawson (June 15, 2022, 12:51 PM EDT) -- World Trade Organization leaders on Wednesday announced that the ministerial summit in Geneva would be extended by one day as top trade officials strive for deals covering vaccine distribution, fisheries subsidies, food security and more. Expectations for the summit were already scaled back to focus on deals for a handful of pressing issues rather than wholesale changes to WTO rules, and consensus on even those issues has been hard to come by, though the WTO has voiced optimism that the negotiations could yield results by the end of the day on Thursday. "Significant progress has been made, we are not far...

