MD Helicopters To Pay $31.5M In DOJ Fraud Settlement

By Jeff Montgomery (June 15, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Former Lynn Tilton-piloted MD Helicopters Inc. has landed a mediated $31.5 million federal False Claims Act settlement with the U.S. Justice of Department and whistleblowers, saying in a Delaware Bankruptcy Court filing that the deal heads off nearly $110 million in triple damages liability in Alabama. MDHI disclosed the terms, reached after two series of mediated talks, in a filing late Tuesday as the company moves toward action on a Chapter 11 stalking horse sale in Delaware that attracted only a single, $210 million credit bid. The offer came from an insurer and other interests that are part of a Zohar...

