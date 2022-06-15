Enviro Groups Say Drilling Permits Hurt Endangered Species

By Morgan Conley (June 15, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has wrongly issued thousands of drilling permits in New Mexico and Wyoming without considering the cumulative impacts of allowing more greenhouse gas emissions, environmental groups said Wednesday. In a complaint seeking to vacate 3,500 permits for drilling on public land, the Center for Biological Diversity and WildEarth Guardians told a Washington federal court that they are particularly concerned about how the failure to look at the cumulative impacts of additional drilling will impact endangered species. The groups also want to block future permitting for drilling on public lands until federal agencies change the review process to account for...

