Cleary Notes Off-Limits In Ex-Citi Trader's Forex Probe Suit

By Rachel Scharf (June 15, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A former Citigroup Inc. trader can't access Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP's reports of U.S. Department of Justice meetings in his lawsuit alleging the bank framed him to save itself during a foreign exchange-rigging probe, a Manhattan federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron denied a motion from Rohan Ramchandani, the former London-based head of Citi's European forex spot-market trading desk, to compel attorney emails and memoranda detailing a series of 2014 and 2015 government meetings at the heart of his $112 million malicious prosecution suit. Ramchandani says lawyers from Cleary, which represented Citi in the government's...

