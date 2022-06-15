Banca Generali Wins Order For Docs In Notes Suit

By Silvia Martelli (June 15, 2022, 5:58 PM BST) -- A court ruled Wednesday that a boutique investment bank has to give Banca Generali underlying data about notes it arranged in order to allow it to provide clients with accurate valuations and comply with regulatory requirements. High Court Judge Sarah Falk said that the Italian lender's request to be provided with further information from CFE (Suisse) SA to value notes for its clients is only "reasonable." The mandatory interim injunction sought by Banca Generali stems from three securitization transactions. The bank says it needs the documents to understand how much interest in principle is owed to its clients that hold all...

