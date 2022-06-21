Caviar Purveyor Settles Daily Mail Labeling Dispute

By Joel Poultney (June 21, 2022, 3:16 PM BST) -- A caviar company has settled its defamation lawsuit accusing the Daily Mail of lying about the quality of its product, which the publisher's website has now corrected and conceded the mislabeling was a "printing error." High Court Judge Mark Gidden signed off June 14 on the confidential agreement between L&J King Ltd., trading as King's Fine Food, and the newspaper and its website, Mail Online. The caviar company accused the media outlet of damaging its reputation by alleging that it labeled "cheap hybrid caviar from a Belgian fish farm as luxury rare sturgeon eggs from Russia," in a High Court claim...

