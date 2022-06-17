Drinks Co. Sues Rival Over Bee-Themed Branding

By Alex Baldwin (June 17, 2022, 2:26 PM BST) -- A tonic water maker named Buzbee's Beverages has sued a rival drinks company over its new bee-themed branding, alleging that the company's new look could confuse buyers. In a claim filed at the High Court on May 20 and recently made public, Buzbee's Beverages accused another tonic water producer, Buzzed Drinks, of infringing four of its U.K. trademarks. The case focuses on a logo found on Buzzed Drinks' website of a simplified bee drawing, which Buzbee's says is "highly similar" to one of its trademarks. Buzbee's Beverages also says that the use of the word "Buzzed" in its rivals' marketing infringes...

