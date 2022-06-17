Haynes And Boone Expands Investment Management Practice

By James Mills (June 17, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP is growing its investment practice by adding a UBS Asset Management investment pro as a partner in its Orange County office in Costa Mesa, California. Rachel Hass Reinus joins the Haynes and Boone investment management practice, the firm announced Wednesday. She previously worked in the hedge fund solutions division of UBS Asset Management as an executive director of investment structuring. Her duties there included structuring and evaluating alternative investments such as co-investments and special purpose acquisition company opportunities. "I've been thinking about returning from in-house to go back to a law firm for a while now. I...

