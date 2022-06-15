Zydus Blasts Takeda's Patent Abuse 'Blueprint' At 3rd Circ.

By Bryan Koenig (June 15, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has urged the Third Circuit to revive antitrust counterclaims accusing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. of using sham patent infringement allegations to artificially delay generic-drug competition, warning that Takeda's lower court win creates a road map to anti-competitively game the patent process. According to the Zydus' opening brief, filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson was wrong to toss the counterclaims — the only live claims after Takeda in 2018 dropped patent infringement allegations over a proposed generic version of heartburn medication Prevacid — under Noerr-Pennington immunity for petitioning the government or the courts. Zydus argued that, at...

