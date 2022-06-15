Norton Rose Names New Antitrust Head

By Emily Lever (June 15, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has promoted a former Federal Trade Commission lawyer as its new head of antitrust for the U.S., the firm has announced. Amanda Wait, who has also worked at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, will lead the firm's stateside antitrust practice, according to a Tuesday release. Wait takes the place of Robin Adelstein, who will remain the global head of antitrust and U.S. co-leader of commercial litigation. "Rapidly evolving antitrust theories are shifting enforcement and litigation in jurisdictions around the world," Wait said in a statement. "Working closely with the more than 150 attorneys in our global antitrust practice, I'm honored to lead...

