Gray Reed Elects New Managing Partner

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 15, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Gray Reed & McGraw LLP announced Wednesday that it elected a managing partner to replace Cary Gray, who has led the Texas-based law firm since 2006. The firm said that the partners had unanimously elected Kyle Sanders, the head of Gray Reed's family law section, to serve as managing partner. Gray will move up to become chairman of the firm. "It's an incredible honor to be asked by my fellow partners to serve as managing partner of the firm I've worked at my entire career," Sanders said in a statement. "Gray Reed is a special place and much of the credit goes to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS