Insurers Should Pay For Medical Pot In New Mexico, Suit Says

By Hayley Fowler (June 15, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- New Mexico residents who pay out of pocket for medical marijuana to treat behavioral and mental health disorders are suing several insurance companies in state court, saying it's the insurers who should foot the bill. Cannabis company Ultra Health Inc. and a New Mexico state senator are among the named plaintiffs who filed a proposed class action against more than half a dozen insurers in New Mexico state court on June 10. Ultra Health said the lawsuit is believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S. Pointing to a slate of state laws and prior court decisions, they...

