CFPB Official Flags 'Rent-A-Bank' Consumer Loan Concerns

By Jon Hill (June 15, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau senior official on Wednesday hinted at potential scrutiny of whether some nonbanks are engaging in improper high-cost lending through sham partnerships with banks, saying the agency is looking into the phenomenon of "rent-a-bank schemes." In remarks at a Consumer Federation of America event, CFPB Deputy Director Zixta Martinez said that some nonbank installment lenders are teaming up with banks in an attempt "to evade state interest rate caps and licensing laws," describing it as an issue that's on the agency's radar. "Some lenders employing rent-a-bank schemes have unusually high default rates, which raise questions about whether...

