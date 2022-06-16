Ex-Employee Sues Chicago Dispensary For Retaliation

By Mike Curley (June 16, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT) -- A former employee of a Chicago cannabis dispensary is suing her former employer, saying that she faced a hostile work environment and sexual harassment from her boss, and was fired after she reported his behavior to company management. In a complaint filed Monday, Tomi England said the managers of Chicago Alternative Health Center LLC, which runs Ascend Cannabis, fired her under the pretense that she had bullied a coworker, but in reality her firing was because she had reported her supervisor's unwelcome behavior. According to the suit, England started working at the dispensary in January 2019, and beginning in February 2021,...

