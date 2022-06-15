Bannon Can't Escape Jan. 6 Subpoena Indictment

By Khorri Atkinson (June 15, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday denied former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss his indictment for defying a subpoena issued by the House select committee probing last year's deadly U.S. Capitol attack, setting the stage for a jury trial on July 18. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols rejected Bannon's arguments that the panel and its subpoenas are invalid because Republicans did not get to choose their own members. Judge Nichols, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the 13-member bipartisan committee is validly constituted, even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not appoint any members House...

