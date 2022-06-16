Foley & Lardner Atty Joins Network Health As CLO

By Sue Reisinger (June 16, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin-based health insurer Network Health has named Foley & Lardner attorney Mike Lappin, who led the integration of the largest health care systems in Wisconsin and Illinois, as its chief legal and strategy officer beginning July 1. Network Health's announcement Wednesday said Lappin has a reputation "as a trusted adviser and innovative problem solver, helping the C-suite navigate complex business challenges from both legal and strategic perspectives." Lappin told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that his first priority "is to listen and to learn. I come to this position humbly, not with a mindset of needing to drive big change but recognizing...

