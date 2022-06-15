Palo Alto Rips Vidal's New PTAB Review Policy At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (June 15, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for Palo Alto Networks used their Federal Circuit appeal over two Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejections to criticize the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director's new policies governing Arthrex reviews as constitutionally concerning and "opaque." The complaints came Tuesday in the latest brief from Palo Alto in the cybersecurity company's legal campaign against two patents owned by a small Virginia startup called Centripetal Networks, which is suing Palo Alto over claims of patent infringement in a federal court in Centripetal's home state. The petitions for inter partes review were rejected without a hearing by judges on the PTAB, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS