Ark. Warehouse Says Insurer Must Cover Storm Damage

By Riley Murdock (June 16, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The owner of an Arkansas warehouse said Owners Insurance Co. wrongfully denied nearly $2 million in storm damage coverage, arguing in a complaint filed Wednesday the insurer had no legal or factual reason to refuse payment under its "all-risks" policy. Owners denied dual claims from RMS Warehouse 1315 LLC in September 2021, asserting hail damage to the company's Rogers, Arkansas, cold storage facility was worth less than the policy's deductible and none of the damage caused by a subsequent winter storm was covered because the roofs were in poor condition, according to the complaint. "Defendant's assertion regarding the amount of loss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS