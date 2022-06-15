Del. Justices Reverse Stockholder Snub In 3D-TV Co. Row

By Jeff Montgomery (June 15, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court vacated on Wednesday a Chancery Court ruling that a common law "insolvency exception" to state corporation law eliminates a requirement for a stockholder vote before directors can hand a broke and debt-ridden company to secured creditors. The unanimous decision by the five-member court, written by Justice Karen L. Valihura, removed an injunction approved by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster in December 2020 barring 3-D television tech venture Stream TV Networks Inc. from interfering in the company's turnover without a stockholder vote to a creditor-controlled venture, SeeCubic Inc. Reversed in the same decision was the vice chancellor's declaratory...

