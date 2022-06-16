Split 6th Circ. Gives Honduran Asylum Seekers Another Shot

By Eric Heisig (June 16, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel told the Board of Immigration Appeals to take another look at whether a Honduran woman and her two children can stay in the U.S. as refugees after they claimed they suffered violence and intimidation by the brutal MS-13 gang. The panel ruled 2-1 Wednesday that Wendy Zuniga-Martinez, her daughter and her son showed that Zuniga-Martinez faced persecution by the gang because she was a female shop owner. She also presented evidence that substantiated her claim that attempts to report the persecution — which involved a motorcycle chase that caused her and her daughter to fall off...

