Mass. Senator Presses Amazon On Home Security Practices

By Caleb Symons (June 16, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Amazon is facing pressure from a Democratic senator to shed light on how its home security brand Ring captures audio recordings and protects privacy rights, especially under an information-sharing partnership with law enforcement agencies. In a letter to the company's top executive Tuesday, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said that despite reform efforts by Ring, which is known for its camera-equipped doorbells, he remains "troubled by [its] invasive data collection and problematic engagement with police departments." Research shows Ring products gather "vast amounts" of audio recordings in addition to the video they capture, according to the senator, who asked Amazon.com Inc....

