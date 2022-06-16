Lockheed Settles Suit Over Pa. Superfund Site Cleanup Costs

By Hayley Fowler (June 16, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. has reached an agreement to settle litigation over cleanup costs at a Superfund site in suburban Philadelphia where federal regulators said hazardous waste was dumped over the course of nearly three decades. Metro Container Group, comprising a group of parties potentially responsible for cleanup at the Superfund site in Trainer, Pennsylvania, asked a federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss Lockheed from the case with prejudice, citing a confidential settlement agreement they reached. The two parties settled "for a sum certain and other valuable consideration," according to the motion to dismiss. The aerospace and defense giant was named as a...

